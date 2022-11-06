Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

