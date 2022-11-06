Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.70% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 504,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

