Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

