Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 96.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

