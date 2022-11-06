SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Stock Down 3.0 %

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 364,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

