SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SmileDirectClub Stock Down 3.0 %
SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
