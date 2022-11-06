Societe Generale Cuts Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target to €170.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

