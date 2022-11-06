Societe Generale Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €175.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($180.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Up 8.1 %

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.