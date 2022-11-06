Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.