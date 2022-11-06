SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

