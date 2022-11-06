SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average is $269.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

