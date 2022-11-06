Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Solo Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.08 million and a P/E ratio of -81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

