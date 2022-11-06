Sony Group Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will earn $6.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

SONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $74.59 on Friday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

