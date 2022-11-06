Southwest Airlines Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 366,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 57,147 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,553 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

