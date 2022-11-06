SP Plus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of SP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $490,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

