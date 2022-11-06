SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $109.46.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

