SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.