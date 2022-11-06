Squarespace (SQSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Squarespace Stock Down 5.3 %
NYSE:SQSP opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $48.89.
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,233 shares of company stock worth $2,337,389 in the last ninety days. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
