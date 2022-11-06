Squarespace (SQSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,233 shares of company stock worth $2,337,389 in the last ninety days. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

