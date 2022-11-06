Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $74.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.