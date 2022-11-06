Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

