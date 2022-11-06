State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 48,130 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

