State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,029 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $870,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

