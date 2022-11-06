State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,769 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $175.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.