State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In other news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.