State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 104,447 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.34% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $800.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.