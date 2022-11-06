State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of TriMas worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,222,000 after acquiring an additional 535,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.85 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,760.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $373,018 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

