State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,830 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,730,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.