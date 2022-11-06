State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 39,649 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $735.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

