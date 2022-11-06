State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,147 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

