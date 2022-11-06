State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,496 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $8,207,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.