State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of OneMain worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 118.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 235,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $10,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $7,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

