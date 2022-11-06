State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,627. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

