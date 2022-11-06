State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in National Instruments by 13.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $24,727,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $299,965 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

