State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.