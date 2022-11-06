State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFPI stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

