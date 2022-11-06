State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.