State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 30.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 137.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.