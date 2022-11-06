State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $49.50 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

