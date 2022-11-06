State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 122.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

EQC stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

