State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 352,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $955,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

