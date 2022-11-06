State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $984.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

