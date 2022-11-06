State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 81,687 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Trustmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trustmark by 1,907.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 352,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $3,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.88. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.