State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 73.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.