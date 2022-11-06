State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Wingstop worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Wingstop by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wingstop by 18.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $153.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

