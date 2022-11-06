State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 130.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

