State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,562 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.19 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

