State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,110 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.84 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

