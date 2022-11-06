State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,431 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 72.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.1 %

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

