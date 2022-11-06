State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,435 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

