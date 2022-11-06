State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Northwest Natural worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 127.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 50.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

