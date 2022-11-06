Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $58.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 668.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

